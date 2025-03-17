Sukkur Police Seize Large Cache Of Unregistered Cigarettes
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) In a successful operation, Sukkur police on Monday confiscated a large quantity of non-standard and unregistered cigarettes worth millions of rupees. The operation was conducted under the directives of SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan.
Acting on a tip-off, SHO Site police seized 115 cartons of unregistered cigarettes from a location near Rahoja Link Road. The suspect managed to escape, but police have launched a search operation to apprehend him.
A case has been registered, and SSP Sukkur has commended the police team for their excellent work.
Recent Stories
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference
Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..
Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin clamps down on organized begging: 28 arrested in city-wide sweep6 minutes ago
-
Toy guns, firecrackers banned under Section 1446 minutes ago
-
SSUET Chancellor visits AI Smart Classrooms at KU's UBIT6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Seize Large Cache of Unregistered Cigarettes6 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court6 minutes ago
-
10 settlements digitalized in Lodhran district: ADCR6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for assaulting 10-year-old girl6 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for corruption6 minutes ago
-
New Delhi won’t be able to suppress Kashmiris’ just struggle for freedom: APHC6 minutes ago
-
Ruthless operation against all terrorist groups including BLA in Balochistan is inevitable. Khawaja ..29 minutes ago
-
Blind Association distributes Ramazan packages2 hours ago