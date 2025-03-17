Open Menu

Sukkur Police Seize Large Cache Of Unregistered Cigarettes

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) In a successful operation, Sukkur police on Monday confiscated a large quantity of non-standard and unregistered cigarettes worth millions of rupees. The operation was conducted under the directives of SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan.

Acting on a tip-off, SHO Site police seized 115 cartons of unregistered cigarettes from a location near Rahoja Link Road. The suspect managed to escape, but police have launched a search operation to apprehend him.

A case has been registered, and SSP Sukkur has commended the police team for their excellent work.

