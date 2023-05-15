UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Police Seizes 10 Kg Opium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 08:53 PM

The Sukkur Police, in an intelligence-based operation, stopped a car at the Sukkur interchange and during the search operation, recovered 10 kilograms of opium from secret boxes in a car

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Sukkur Police, in an intelligence-based operation, stopped a car at the Sukkur interchange and during the search operation, recovered 10 kilograms of opium from secret boxes in a car.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur zone, Javed Sohanro Jiskani, the drug peddler Saeed Ahmed Buledi was arrested, adding that the narcotics was being smuggled to Pir Jo Goth, Khairpur from Peshawar.

