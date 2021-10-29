UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Police Shot Dead A Wanted Criminal

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:56 PM

The Sukkur Police have gunned down a wanted criminal in Sukkur, said a spokesperson here on Friday

The Sukkur Police have gunned down a wanted criminal in Sukkur, said a spokesperson here on Friday.

The police, pursuing a gang of criminals robbing people in Janegi, Sukkur, was attacked by the bandits.

The police firing in response left a criminal, identified as Rahib Shar, dead while a Kalashnikov was recovered from his possession. The police accused Shar of being wanted in various crimes, including murder, robberies and kidnapping for ransom. Three of his accomplices escaped during the firing.

