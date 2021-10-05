UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Police Shot Dead Criminal In An Encouter

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Sukkur police shot dead an alleged culprit in a police encounter near Bagirji Sukkur while he was robbing the passengers along with his gang members.

According to police on Tuesday, they stopped a group of robbers who were trying to rob passengers and passersby near Airport Link Road late Monday night.

The robbers allegedly opened fire on a police party and in retaliation, a robber identified as Afzal Jafari and a Kalashnikov were recovered from his possession, while his other accomplices escaped, local police said.

