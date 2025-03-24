Sukkur Police started crackdown on criminals

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan, the Sukkur police on Monday launched a crackdown on social evils and made significant arrests and seizures. In a successful operation, Police Station Patti recovered six drums of adulterated cooking oil, weighing 1080 liters, from a jambo loader rickshaw. The accused, Ghulam Chohan, was taken into custody, and a case was registered against him.

In another incident, a police encounter took place near Jhari Mahi Link Road, within the limits of Police Station Rohri.

One dacoit, Roshan Ali Khaskheli, was arrested in an injured state, while two accomplices managed to escape. According to SSP Sukkur's spokesperson, Shahjahan Soomro, the arrested dacoit was wanted in various cases, including robbery and encounters with police.

The Sukkur police have also launched a search operation to apprehend the remaining suspects. SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan has announced a commendation certificate, cash reward, and appreciation message for the police team involved in the successful operation.