Sukkur police step up security for Muharram processions, Majalis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Sukkur Police have beefed up security for mourning processions and Majalis to be organised during Muharram-ul-Harram.

Additional Inspector General (DIG) Dr Jamil Ahmed on Thusrday directed police to tighten security in Sukkur region to avoid any untoward incident.

He urged organisers to ensure that Majalis and processions are held at their designated venues and routes. He cautioned that use of heavy loudspeaker, which carries sound away from the venue of Majalis, is not allowed under Amplifier Act.

Police have been directed to monitor activities and movements of those leaders of banned organisations whom entry is banned in the region during Muharram.

Moreover, different wings of police have been directed to keep close coordination, give full cover to processions and allow entry to Majalis through walkthrough gates and remove any offensive wall-chalking.

All bazaars and streets in the way of procession and Majalis will be closed and vehicles will not be allowed in the surroundings for processions.

Organisers of processions have been directed to get route clearness certificate from the SHO of the irrelevant police station.

Police would also monitor movement of people in slum areas, hotels, guest houses and bus stations. Traffic police have also chalked out a special plan for smooth movements of processions.