Sukkur Police strongly refute baseless news report

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Sukkur Police on Friday strongly refute a news report circulating on social media claiming that armed robbers looted a Hindu citizen's bag full of money on Bandar Road in Sukkur.

This report is entirely baseless, misleading, and false. No such incident has occurred on Bandar Road, and no report of this nature has been registered at any police station in Sukkur district.

The false rumors spread on social media aim to create fear and panic among the public.

We urge the public not to believe such unverified news and not to propagate it without verifying the facts. All social media platforms and users are strongly advised to verify the accuracy of any news before sharing it to avoid spreading misunderstandings and unrest in society.

The protection of the public's life and property is the top priority of Sukkur Police, and police patrols and security teams are continuously active on all major roads in the city.