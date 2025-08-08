Open Menu

Sukkur Police Strongly Refute Baseless News Report

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Sukkur Police strongly refute baseless news report

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Sukkur Police on Friday strongly refute a news report circulating on social media claiming that armed robbers looted a Hindu citizen's bag full of money on Bandar Road in Sukkur.

This report is entirely baseless, misleading, and false. No such incident has occurred on Bandar Road, and no report of this nature has been registered at any police station in Sukkur district.

The false rumors spread on social media aim to create fear and panic among the public.

We urge the public not to believe such unverified news and not to propagate it without verifying the facts. All social media platforms and users are strongly advised to verify the accuracy of any news before sharing it to avoid spreading misunderstandings and unrest in society.

The protection of the public's life and property is the top priority of Sukkur Police, and police patrols and security teams are continuously active on all major roads in the city.

Recent Stories

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

32 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

47 minutes ago
 Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

1 hour ago
 Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025

1 hour ago
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange wi ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda

2 hours ago
 Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI gu ..

Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..

2 hours ago
 Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon ..

Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

6 hours ago
 3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no ..

3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan