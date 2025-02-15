Sukkur Police Take Action Against Corruption
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A viral video on social media has led to swift action by Sukkur police against corruption. The video showed two police officials, Head Constable Shah Nawaz Mahesar and Police Constable Sikandar Ali, allegedly taking a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from visitors.
SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan on Saturday took stern notice of the incident and suspended the two officials, ordering them to be quartered. An inquiry officer has been appointed to investigate the matter and submit a report. Further disciplinary action will be taken once the inquiry report is received.
The incident occurred within the limits of Rohri police station, where the accused officials were deployed in a police mobile unit. The swift action taken by SSP Sukkur demonstrates the police department's commitment to eradicating corruption and upholding the law.
