Open Menu

Sukkur Police Take Action Against Corruption

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Sukkur Police take action against corruption

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A viral video on social media has led to swift action by Sukkur police against corruption. The video showed two police officials, Head Constable Shah Nawaz Mahesar and Police Constable Sikandar Ali, allegedly taking a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from visitors.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan on Saturday took stern notice of the incident and suspended the two officials, ordering them to be quartered. An inquiry officer has been appointed to investigate the matter and submit a report. Further disciplinary action will be taken once the inquiry report is received.

The incident occurred within the limits of Rohri police station, where the accused officials were deployed in a police mobile unit. The swift action taken by SSP Sukkur demonstrates the police department's commitment to eradicating corruption and upholding the law.

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

4 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

19 minutes ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

26 minutes ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

29 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

33 minutes ago
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

1 hour ago
 GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged ..

GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..

1 hour ago
 NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from privat ..

NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector

2 hours ago
 Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in ac ..

Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed

2 hours ago
 Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,7 ..

Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence i ..

Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan