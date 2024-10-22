Sukkur Police tightens noose around criminals

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Under the leadership of City SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, the Sukkur police have successfully tightened the noose around criminal elements through an effective patrolling plan, snap-checking, surprise checkpoints and other strategic measures.

As per SSP's Spokesperson, Shahjahan Soomro, the district has seen a remarkable reduction in crime rates during the ongoing year. There has been a substantial improvement in law and order since the posting of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh.

He said that incidents of robbery have decreased by 90 percent, while incidents of burglary have dropped.

Notably, there has been a reduction in murder cases which was a major achievement for the Sukkur Police, he added.

Motorcycle snatching incidents, car snatching cases, motorcycles and car theft have also been decreased.

SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh credited this achievement to the relentless hard work and excellent planning of the police force. He emphasized that the Sukkur Police was committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of the public and will continue their efforts to eradicate crime from the district.