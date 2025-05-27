Sukkur Prepares All Arrangements For Muharram-ul-Haram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SUKKUR May 27 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. M.B. Raja Dharejo on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for Muharram-ul-Haram. The meeting focused on resolving issues in Rohri, Old Sukkur, and Sukkur City that have been causing inconvenience to the public.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to repair procession routes in Rohri and ensure all arrangements, including water and sanitation facilities, are completed. He also directed that sanitation staff be deployed in Rohri and a solid waste management control room be established.
Dr. Dharejo also ordered the repair of manholes on key roads, establishment of heat wave camps, and removal of overhead power cables. He instructed the installation of CCTV cameras on procession routes and placement of pure blocks in certain areas.
The meeting emphasized improving security measures across the district. Relevant officials, including ADCs and DHO Sukkur, attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Council
11 injured in Florida boat explosion
Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive innovation
Meta to use user content for AI training
'TRENDS' Research Partner in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025
Philadelphia shooting leaves two dead, nine others injured
10 people injured following explosion at Tokyo construction site
James Webb Telescope captures earliest ever galaxy seen yet
Meet BingAI: BingX's AI Revolution in Crypto Trading
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Allama Iqbal Open University Sukkur campus announces admissions2 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur monitors polio vaccination efforts2 minutes ago
-
Danyal Ch stresses media literacy and credible journalism at Summit2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns attack on peaceful protest; praises youth’s political awareness2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur prepares all arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram2 minutes ago
-
"Youm-e-Takbeer" symbolizes Pakistan’s strength, resolve, says Governor Kundi2 minutes ago
-
Pak nuclear capability a beacon of hope for Islamic world: WASA MD12 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary inspects Sialkot District Jail12 minutes ago
-
Six arrested, stolen valuables recovered12 minutes ago
-
Levies martyr laid to rest with official protocol12 minutes ago
-
Minister approves Eid cleanliness plan and arrangements for cattle points12 minutes ago
-
LHC orders release of six illegally detained by landlord in Mandi Bahauddin12 minutes ago