Sukkur Prepares All Arrangements For Muharram-ul-Haram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SUKKUR May 27 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. M.B. Raja Dharejo on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for Muharram-ul-Haram. The meeting focused on resolving issues in Rohri, Old Sukkur, and Sukkur City that have been causing inconvenience to the public.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to repair procession routes in Rohri and ensure all arrangements, including water and sanitation facilities, are completed. He also directed that sanitation staff be deployed in Rohri and a solid waste management control room be established.

Dr. Dharejo also ordered the repair of manholes on key roads, establishment of heat wave camps, and removal of overhead power cables. He instructed the installation of CCTV cameras on procession routes and placement of pure blocks in certain areas.

The meeting emphasized improving security measures across the district. Relevant officials, including ADCs and DHO Sukkur, attended the meeting.

