Sukkur Prepares For Anti-Polio Campaign: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. M.B Raja Dharejo on Thursday chaired a meeting at his Office to review preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, scheduled from October 28 to November 3.
The meeting emphasized the importance of updating the microplan to reflect current needs. DC Dharejo directed that consistently absent Lady Health Workers be terminated from service, otherwise Union Council (UC) in-charges will be held accountable.
To ensure the success of the campaign, key decisions were made, including strengthening supervision of vaccination teams to improve quality and coverage.
Staff Officer Dr Farid Ahmed Larik briefed the meeting on campaign goals, targeting 392,000 children for polio vaccination and deploying 1,248 teams.
District Health Officer (DHO), Sukkur, Dr Syed Ali Gul Shah, Assistant Commissioner Pano Aqil, Rida Talpur, Assistant Commissioner Rohri, Labika Akram, Dr. Gul Bano, Dr Farid Ahmed Larik, representative of WHO, IGHDS and others attended the meeting.
