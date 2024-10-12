Sukkur Prepares For Mega Marathon Event
Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) A separate marathon race for women has been announced on December 25, as part of the Kotdiji-Sukkur Marathon 2024.
The women's marathon will stretch over a distance of 10 kilometers, starting from Babrlu to Public school Sukkur.
DIG Sukkur Peer Muhammad Shah made the announcement while chairing a meeting on marathon race arrangements, accompanied by Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi at commissioner's office here on Saturday.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur said that the city will host a marathon on December 25, featuring two events.
The men's category will comprise a 42.195-kilometer marathon from Kotdiji to Sukkur, while the women's category will feature a 10 kilometer run from Babarlio by pass to Public School Sukkur.
He said that this is a national event aimed at showcasing to the world that we have no shortage of talent.
He further stated that
to ensure participant safety, medical check-ups will be facilitated through the presence of 1122 ambulance services, doctors, medical staff, and essential medications during the marathon. He pointed that the road from Bhurgari to Gharhi Bridge is severely damaged and falls short of national standards, requiring urgent upgrades. He sought cooperation from the Motorway Police officers for arrangements for the closure of one side of N-5 traffic from Therhi to Babrlu for 3 hours and assured that additional police personnel will be provided if there is a shortage of staff. He further stated that first aid camps will be established at various locations for the marathon race. These camps will be set up at intervals of either 10 kilometers or 5 kilometers, and the final decision will be made in the next meeting.
The Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi directed that the repair work on Sukkur Barrage should be suspended on the day of the marathon and the historical site should be decorated.
He also instructed the DC and DHO of Khairpur to arrange for medical check-ups and deploy doctors and paramedics for the local participants of the marathon.
He directed that a report be presented regarding the establishment of an emergency ward at Khairpur Hospital on the day of the marathon. Moreover, he emphasised on all lined departments to demonstrate 100% performance to ensure the success of the marathon.
He directed that work should be initiated immediately to improve the road conditions at various locations between Kot Diji and Sukkur. Additionally, the road from Kot Banglo to Shah Abdul Latif University should be cleared before December 25. If funds are not available for road repairs, an urgent request should be made under M&R (Maintenance and Rehabilitation). Time is extremely limited, therefore, the road repair work must be completed on time. No compromise will be tolerated in this matter, he added.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah, Additional Commissioner One Muhammad Aamir, Regional Head 1122 Ghulam Mustafa, Deputy Director sports Mir Muhammad Kalhoro, XEN Sukkur Barrage Muhammad Zahid Mughal, Deputy Director Sukkur Irshad Ali Memon, Additional DHO Khairpur Dr. Muhammad Rafique, Agha Haroon from Lok Sahaita and officers from Motorway Police, among others.
