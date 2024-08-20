Open Menu

Sukkur Railway Station Beyond Municipal Corporation's Jurisdiction: Barrister Arsalan

August 20, 2024

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Sindh Government Spokesperson and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh on Tuesday has said that Sukkur Railway Station falls outside the municipal corporation's jurisdiction, as it is a Federal government responsibility under the Ministry of Railways.

However, to alleviate citizens' suffering, the municipal corporation's team was working to drain rainwater from the railway station area, ensuring prompt complete.

He posed a question, "If water accumulate at Sukkur Airport, would that also become the municipal corporation's responsibility?"

Barrister Shaikh emphasized that gravity ponda are designed to handle rainwater, and rainfall will naturally flow into them. However, if some individuals occupied these areas, it should not raise questions about Municipal Corporation's performance.

