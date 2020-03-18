UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sukkur Railways Started Screening Of Passengers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:26 PM

Sukkur railways started screening of passengers

Pakistan Railways (PR) Sukkur Wednesday started screening of passengers by thermo scanner at the entry and exit gates at Rohri

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Sukkur Wednesday started screening of passengers by thermo scanner at the entry and exit gates at Rohri.

Quarantine wards have been established in divisional hospital of PR Sukkur.

Doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed to start treatment of suspected passengers.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Sukkur, Divisional Commercial officer (DCO), Divisional Recruitment Officer (DPO) Sukkur and other officers visited Rohri Railway Station and examined precautionary measure taken by the authorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sukkur Rohri

Recent Stories

ADB announces $ 6.5b package to developing countri ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt decides to shut down all major shoppin ..

15 minutes ago

NAB Khi recovers Rs 2.127 million through plea bar ..

38 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condole Mumtaz ..

40 seconds ago

Large quantity of masks recovered in Sialkot

41 seconds ago

Awareness session on Coronavirus held in Rawalpind ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.