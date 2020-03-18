Sukkur railways started screening of passengers

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Sukkur Wednesday started screening of passengers by thermo scanner at the entry and exit gates at Rohri.

Quarantine wards have been established in divisional hospital of PR Sukkur.

Doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed to start treatment of suspected passengers.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Sukkur, Divisional Commercial officer (DCO), Divisional Recruitment Officer (DPO) Sukkur and other officers visited Rohri Railway Station and examined precautionary measure taken by the authorities.