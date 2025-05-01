Sukkur Rally Shows Solidarity With Pakistan Armed Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) A rally was held in Sukkur in support of the Pakistan Armed Forces, following the directives of prominent politician and social leader, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah. The event drew people from various walks of life, including NGOs, traders, students, and media representatives.
The rally, which started from Globe Chowk and concluded at Lab-e-Mehran, featured participants chanting slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army and expressing unwavering support.
They strongly condemned India's baseless allegations, affirming that the entire nation stands with the armed forces and is ready to respond to any aggression.
Speakers urged the Modi government to stop blaming Pakistan, emphasizing that the country's armed forces are always prepared to defend and stabilize the nation.
The rally concluded with special prayers for the country's integrity, peace, and prosperity, demonstrating the public's confidence and solidarity with the armed forces.
