KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Sukkur Division received first rain of winter season, which turned the weather cold on early Friday.

Several districts of Sukkur Division including Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kahsmore Kandhkot and Noshehroferoze received rain.