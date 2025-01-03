Sukkur receives large share of development packages: Kumail Hyder Shah

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 06:37 PM

Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kamil Hyder Shah said that Sukkur city has received the largest share of development packages, with approximately 70 percent of the work already completed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kamil Hyder Shah said that Sukkur city has received the largest share of development packages, with approximately 70 percent of the work already completed. He attributed the success of these projects to the collective efforts of local leaders, including MNA Syed Khurshid Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Shah, and Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, as well as the party leadership.

During a press conference at the Sukkur Press Club here on Friday, he shared the progress of various development projects in the city with the media and announced that the Local Council Association Sindh had allocated Rs.

10 million for the development of the city. Additionally, he revealed that a plan was afoot to introduce an air ambulance service to facilitate emergency medical transportation.

Syed Kamil Hyder Shah expressed his gratitude towards the large number of people who attended the New Year's eve ceremony, stating that it was a testament to the people's trust in him. However, he also acknowledged that some individuals were spreading propaganda against canals on Indus River.

Shah's press conference aimed to provide transparency and updates on the development projects in Sukkur, showing his commitment to the city's progress and well-being.

