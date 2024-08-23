Sukkur receives light showers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) As the sky remained overcast throughout the day, several areas received a small amount of rainfall on Thursday night, said a local Met official while forecasting similar weather conditions for Friday as well.

The weatherman added that scattered rain/thunder showers were expected in Sukkur divisions on Saturday.

He said, the maximum temperature recorded was 35 degrees Celsius. About the Sunday forecast, he said that the weather was expected to remain partly cloudy/cloudy with chances of rain/thunderstorm.