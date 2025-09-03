Sukkur set for mega development project: Barrister Arslan

Sukkur Mayor and Government of Sindh spokesperson, Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh on Wednesday announced a significant meeting with the Asian Development Bank mission regarding a mega project for Sukkur's future development

The project will focus on several key areas including climate change mitigation, green spaces, renewable energy, electric vehicles, drainage and sewage, water management, and traffic management The city will see large-scale tree plantation drives, park development, and expansion of green areas to improve the environment and quality of life for its residents

The project will also promote the use of renewable energy sources such as solar energy to reduce the city's environmental burden and dependence on non-renewable energy sources Additionally, the city will encourage the adoption of electric vehicles by setting up charging stations and other necessary infrastructure

The drainage and sewage systems will be improved to prevent flooding and ensure efficient waste management The city will also benefit from modern water management systems to ensure clean water supply to its residents

Traffic management will be another key focus area with the implementation of modern traffic management systems, construction of underpasses, and improvement of public transport These measures are expected to reduce traffic congestion and make commuting easier for residents

Overall, the project is expected to have a significant impact on the quality of life for Sukkur's citizens and promote environmentally friendly development The project will transform Sukkur into a model international city, making it a hub for economic growth and development in the region