Sukkur Sizzles 47 Degree Celsius

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:38 PM

Sukkur sizzles 47 degree Celsius

Temperature in most parts of northern Sindh remained hot and dry on Monday, crossing the 47-degree centigrade marked in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Temperature in most parts of northern Sindh remained hot and dry on Monday, crossing the 47-degree centigrade marked in Sukkur.

According to the local Met department, the maximum temperature was recorded in Sukkur as 47 degrees centigrade. Khairpur sizzled at 48 degrees centigrade, Shikarpur 47 degrees centigrade and Jacobabad 48 degrees centigrade.

