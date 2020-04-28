UrduPoint.com
Sukkur Small Traders Welcomes Relief Package

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:12 PM

President, Sukkur Small Traders and Cottages, Haji Javed Memon highly welcomed the relief package to small industries and said that relief package would benefit around 3.5 million small businesses affected by the lockdowns caused by COVID-19 and would help them in reviving business activities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :President, Sukkur Small Traders and Cottages, Haji Javed Memon highly welcomed the relief package to small industries and said that relief package would benefit around 3.5 million small businesses affected by the lockdowns caused by COVID-19 and would help them in reviving business activities.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he termed it is a very positive step that would provide crucial relief to these businesses in these difficult times when they were struggling for survival due to COVID-19 impact.

