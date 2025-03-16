Sukkur SSP takes notice of alleged abuse of boy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Sukkur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azhar Khan on Sunday has taken strict notice of the alleged abuse of a 13-year-old boy, Abdul Ahad, within the limits of A-Section Police Station.

The victim's family reported the incident, stating that the accused watchman, Muhammad Nawaz Phulpoto, had called the boy to his house and abused him.

Following the complaint, SSP Azhar Khan ordered the arrest of the accused. SHO A-Section promptly acted on the orders and arrested the accused watchman. The victim has been sent to the hospital for a medical examination, and the accused has been remanded for further investigation.

SSP Azhar Khan appreciated the prompt action of the police team, praising their timely response to the incident.