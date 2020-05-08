Sukkur SSP visits mosques, pickets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Sukkur SSP Irfan Ali Samo on Friday visited various mosques and pickets to review the security arrangements.

He visited several checking points, including Lab-e-Mehran, City Point, Jamia Ashrafia, Jamia Masjid Bender Road, Allah Wali Masjid, Sufaid Masjid and a picket on Babarlio by Pass Road.

The SSP reviewed the security and safety arrangements and briefed the personnel on duty at mosques and checkpoints on the government's directive regarding COVID-19.