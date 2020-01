Sukkur Task Force for Polio Eradication meeting on Jan 07

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar who was also Chairman of Sukkur Task Force for Polio Eradication has convened a meeting of Sukkur Task Force for Polio Eradication on January 7 at the committee room of Commissioner Office Sukkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar who was also Chairman of Sukkur Task Force for Polio Eradication has convened a meeting of Sukkur Task Force for Polio Eradication on January 7 at the committee room of Commissioner Office Sukkur.

According to a handout on Monday, all Deputy Commissioners (DCs),District Health Officers (DHOs) and other officers concered would also attend the meeting.