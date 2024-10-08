Sukkur to get comprehensive waste management system with Japanese collaboration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A Japanese delegation on Tuesday arrived in Sukkur to prepare an action plan for the integrated and sustainable management of waste in the city.

A delegation from the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) Japan, Circular Plastic Institute (CPI), and KSBL met with Sindh Government's Spokesperson and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan islam Sheikh, and Additional Commissioner- I Muhammad Aamir Ansari.

The Japanese delegation was led by Miho Hayashi, and included Wali Hasan from the Circular Plastic Institute, along with other members.

The Japanese delegation was briefed on Sukkur's waste collection system and landfill sites. Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh, spokesperson for the Sindh government and Mayor of Sukkur, informed the delegation that the Sindh Government had initiated solid waste management in Sukkur a year ago.

He shared that the project, which began a year prior, aimed to develop a sustainable waste management system in the city.

The delegation led by Miho Hayashi visited Sukkur to prepare an action plan for integrated and sustainable waste management in the city. The Sindh government has awarded a 10-year contract worth Rs. 6.2 billion to a Chinese company for waste management. As part of this project, 100 acres of land have been designated for a landfill site in Rohri and door-to-door waste collection services are being provided free of charge to Sukkur residents.

Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh informed that a plan for the Aror landfill site was devised six years ago, allocating 100 acres of land for the project. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and severe rainfall in 2022, funds for the project were not released, resulting in its incomplete status.

Despite this, some sections of the landfill site including its boundary walls have been completed.

The remaining parts of the project are now targeted for completion by the next financial year. Barrister Arslan further informed the Japanese delegation that waste can be utilized to produce bio-gas, affordable electricity and raw materials for industries.

He expressed his desire to install a waste segregation plant at the Maaka disposal station for which land is already available.

Miho Hayashi, ahead of the Japanese delegation, announced that the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies and CPI are collaboratively developing a comprehensive action plan for waste management, which will be implemented at the city level in Pakistan.

Sukkur city has been selected as part of this program to improve its waste management system adding that this initiative is likely part of a broader effort to address waste management challenges in Pakistan, she said that effective waste management is crucial for environmental sustainability, and collaborations like this can bring valuable expertise and resources to the table.

Miho Hayashi said by the implementing a comprehensive action plan, Sukkur city can reduce waste, promote recycling, and create a cleaner, healthier environment for its residents.She said.

Due to the rapid increase in Sukkur's population, waste production is also on the rise. Usman Tariq, Project Manager for Solid Waste Management, briefed that 460 tons of waste are collected daily from Sukkur and transferred to eight large container sites from there the waste is transported to the landfill site via large vehicles.

Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal, Chairman Development, Sardar Muhammad Taqi Dharejo, Chief Engineer (Development) Public Health Sukkur Barkat Ali Khuwaja, Executive Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board Sukkur, Peer Wahid Bakhsh, Project Manager Usman Tariq and other officials also attended the meeting.