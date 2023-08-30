Sukkur traders announces shutter down strike

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The business community of Sukkur on Wednesday announced to observe a shutter-down strike on (September 2) against the inflated electricity bills and rising inflation.

According to a release issued here, President Sukkur Small Traders, Haji Javed Memon said that markets across Sukkur would remain closed on Saturday in protest against inflated electricity bills and rising inflation.

Other trade unions also backed the decision, saying that all markets of Karachi would observe a shutter down strike on September 2.

Moreover, protest demonstrations were held in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts. Masses carrying banners and placards along with their women were criticized for making their lives miserable. The enraged people also set their electricity bills on fire.