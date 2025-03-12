Sukkur Traders Condemn Terrorist Attack On Jaffar Express
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Sukkur Small Traders Association President Haji Muhammad Javed Memon on Wednesday has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of innocent passengers.
Memon stated that terrorists have spread fear by using innocent women and children as human shields, making them undeserving of any leniency.
He praised the Pakistan Army and security forces for their exemplary services in eliminating terrorism and establishing peace in the country.
Memon also commended the security forces' efforts in rescuing passengers and eliminating the terrorists responsible for the attack.
Memon emphasized that terrorists are not deserving of any mercy, and the Pakistan Army has made significant sacrifices to eliminate terrorism. He expressed pride in the army's efforts and vowed that the entire trading community and nation stand united with the brave armed forces in establishing peace and security in Pakistan.
The government has been urged to take immediate and effective measures to establish peace, eliminate terrorism, and ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth
NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emerg ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case5 minutes ago
-
Court directs PTI leaders to ensure attendance in Azadi March case6 minutes ago
-
Police bust gang involved in theft of transformers6 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab releases another Rs. 3m for treatment of police employees6 minutes ago
-
Turkiye, PBM distribute Ramazan Food Assistance to 1,500 families in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Director social welfare for accepting senior citizen card6 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab orders high security alert in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur traders condemn terrorist attack on Jaffar express6 minutes ago
-
SCCI hails Prime Minister's economic efforts6 minutes ago
-
Karakoram Highway reopened after landslides, Minister commends NHA performance6 minutes ago
-
Dc reviews route for Hazrat Ali Day 'jaloos'6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects prices, quality of commodities at Rehri Bazaar6 minutes ago