Sukkur Traders Condemn Terrorist Attack On Jaffar Express

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Sukkur traders condemn terrorist attack on Jaffar express

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Sukkur Small Traders Association President Haji Muhammad Javed Memon on Wednesday has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of innocent passengers.

Memon stated that terrorists have spread fear by using innocent women and children as human shields, making them undeserving of any leniency.

He praised the Pakistan Army and security forces for their exemplary services in eliminating terrorism and establishing peace in the country.

Memon also commended the security forces' efforts in rescuing passengers and eliminating the terrorists responsible for the attack.

Memon emphasized that terrorists are not deserving of any mercy, and the Pakistan Army has made significant sacrifices to eliminate terrorism. He expressed pride in the army's efforts and vowed that the entire trading community and nation stand united with the brave armed forces in establishing peace and security in Pakistan.

The government has been urged to take immediate and effective measures to establish peace, eliminate terrorism, and ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property.

