Sukkur Union Of Journalists (SUJ) Grieved Over Death Of Mother Of Afzal Butt

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ) grieved over death of mother of Afzal Butt

Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ) on Thursday expressed deep grief over the death of the mother of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists President Afzal Butt

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ) on Thursday expressed deep grief over the death of the mother of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists President Afzal Butt.

In a condolence message, SUJ office bearers and executive members expressed condolences to Afzal Butt and his family.

SUJ President Imdad Bozdar extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

