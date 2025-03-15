Sukkur Update: Police crack down on Narcotics dealers

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) SHO Airport Sukkur Ahmed Ali Shar on Saturday conducted a successful operation, seizing a large quantity of gutka and mawa-making materials from a coach (BYA 630) on the Indus Highway.

The seized materials included approximately 350 packets of chalia and seven cut pieces of gutka mawa-making materials.

Three suspects, identified as Muhammad Panah son of Ghulam Fareed Brohi, Zahoor Ahmed son of Bahar Khan Brohi, and Gul Bahar son of Khuda Bakhsh Brohi, were arrested.

A case has been registered against the suspects.

This operation is part of the ongoing efforts to curb narcotics dealing in the region.