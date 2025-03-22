Sukkur Women University Celebrates Pakistan Day
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A grand ceremony was organized at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University in Sukkur to commemorate Pakistan Day on March 23.
The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Tahmina Mangn, and attended by university administration, students, and Lab school children in large numbers.
The ceremony paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs who ensured Pakistan's security and existence.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Tahmina Mangn, in her address, emphasized that the nation owes its freedom and independence to the sacrifices of its heroes. She urged students to play an active role in building a better future for their country.
The ceremony featured tableaus presented by talented students of the Lab School, which instilled enthusiasm and patriotism among the participants. Students of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University delivered speeches highlighting the role of martyrs in Pakistan's creation and development.
Professor Dr. Tahmina Mangn stated that the purpose of such programs is to educate the younger generation about the country's history and the sacrifices of its martyrs.
She emphasized that students should always be prepared to serve their nation. The ceremony concluded with participants praying for Pakistan's progress and stability.
