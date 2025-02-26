Open Menu

Sukkur's Emerging Artists Shine At Open Mic Session

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Sukkur's Emerging Artists Shine at Open Mic Session

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The final day of the two-day "Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II," organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, on Wednesday featured an open mic session where Sukkur's emerging artists took center stage.

Nouman Khan moderated the session, which showcased the talents of young individuals in singing, public speaking, puppetry, and poetry.

The event concluded with renowned singer Wahab Bugti performing his popular song "Kanayari," earning thunderous applause from the audience. Bugti's folk songs also got the youngsters dancing.

A large number of young people participated in the open mic session, thoroughly enjoying themselves.

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-Gener ..

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-General

26 minutes ago
 Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in l ..

Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in list of divorced people

44 minutes ago
 Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicator ..

Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat

56 minutes ago
 RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General

RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General

56 minutes ago
 Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entitie ..

Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..

1 hour ago
 Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Cong ..

Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress

1 hour ago
EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valu ..

EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores col ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International ..

Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..

2 hours ago
 DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dub ..

DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, i ..

Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan