SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The final day of the two-day "Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II," organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, on Wednesday featured an open mic session where Sukkur's emerging artists took center stage.

Nouman Khan moderated the session, which showcased the talents of young individuals in singing, public speaking, puppetry, and poetry.

The event concluded with renowned singer Wahab Bugti performing his popular song "Kanayari," earning thunderous applause from the audience. Bugti's folk songs also got the youngsters dancing.

A large number of young people participated in the open mic session, thoroughly enjoying themselves.