SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Saint Mary Higher School Sukkur organized an event in connection with Christmas celebrations here on Thursday.

Chairman District Council, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah and Deputy Commissioner ((DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi graced the event and cut the cake of Christmas celebrations.

The principal, Sister Rozee welcomed the guests in their religious ceremony.

Several Teachers, Staff, Student and their parents attended the annual event.