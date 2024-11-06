Open Menu

Suleiman, Key Suspect In Recent Bank Robberies, Killed In Police Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 09:59 PM

Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police came under gunfire on Wednesday while transporting key suspect, Suleiman, for the recovery of stolen items related to recent bank robberies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police came under gunfire on Wednesday while transporting key suspect, Suleiman, for the recovery of stolen items related to recent bank robberies.

A police spokesperson told APP that, the attack occurred near Golarha Mor when three armed assailants, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on the police team as they were on route to recover stolen items.

He said, that the police officers, wearing bulletproof vests, were unharmed in the attack. However, Suleiman, also known as Salo Bhai, who was in police custody, sustained severe gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He said that, Suleiman had been arrested earlier in connection with a series of bank robberies and was being transported for the recovery of stolen valuables. After the shooting, police teams launched an operation to apprehend the gunmen responsible for the attack," a police spokesperson said,

APP/rzr-mkz

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Islamabad Fire Police Bank

Recent Stories

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

9 minutes ago
 16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

9 minutes ago
 Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important project ..

Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects

40 seconds ago
 Three boilers sealed, owners fined

Three boilers sealed, owners fined

9 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour C ..

Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony

9 minutes ago
 Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai ..

Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..

9 minutes ago
KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness g ..

KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center

4 minutes ago
 Delegation of Journalist's visits GIMS

Delegation of Journalist's visits GIMS

4 minutes ago
 PM visits Chinese embassy to condemn firing on Chi ..

PM visits Chinese embassy to condemn firing on Chinese nationals in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.

FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.

32 minutes ago
 IESCO recovers Rs 4,983.9 mln from 177,313 default ..

IESCO recovers Rs 4,983.9 mln from 177,313 defaulters

4 minutes ago
 SMUTA's new cabinet elected unopposed

SMUTA's new cabinet elected unopposed

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan