Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police came under gunfire on Wednesday while transporting key suspect, Suleiman, for the recovery of stolen items related to recent bank robberies

A police spokesperson told APP that, the attack occurred near Golarha Mor when three armed assailants, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on the police team as they were on route to recover stolen items.

He said, that the police officers, wearing bulletproof vests, were unharmed in the attack. However, Suleiman, also known as Salo Bhai, who was in police custody, sustained severe gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He said that, Suleiman had been arrested earlier in connection with a series of bank robberies and was being transported for the recovery of stolen valuables. After the shooting, police teams launched an operation to apprehend the gunmen responsible for the attack," a police spokesperson said,

