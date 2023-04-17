Suleman Abro honoured with "Life Time Achievement award" for services in social sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The founder and chairman of SAWFCO, Suleman G Abro has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award for his meritorious services in the social and development sector.

A ceremony was organized at Hyderabad Club the other day to celebrate birthday of Suleman G Abro which was attended by Qaumi Awami Tahreek chief AyazLatif Palejo, Advocate Yousif Leghari, SAU VC Fateh Muhammad Marri, Shah Latif University VC Dr Khalil Ahmed, Prof Muhammad Ismail Kunbhar, Dr Abdul Majeed Chandio, Zahida Detho and large number of journalists and civil society activists.

They termed Suleman Abro, an unparalleled and multifaceted personality.

They said that there are 56 branches of SAWFCO across Sindh that provide access to banks to unreached people and Abro was serving marginalized people like Dr Younis did in Bangladesh.

They also recommended Suleman G Abro to be nominated for Nobel prize like Dr Younis.

In the end, Suleman G Abro was gifted with Ajraks and flower bouquets on his birthday.