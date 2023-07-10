Open Menu

Suleman Shahbaz Acquittal Exposes Oppositions' Fabricated Cases: Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Suleman Shahbaz acquittal exposes oppositions' fabricated cases: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, stated on Monday that the acquittal of Suleman Shahbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's, in a money laundering case proved that all the cases fabricated by the opposition were nothing but a political vendetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, stated on Monday that the acquittal of Suleman Shahbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's, in a money laundering case proved that all the cases fabricated by the opposition were nothing but a political vendetta.

Some sections tried to dismantle the leadership and the party of Pakistan Muslim League-N in the past, but all efforts went in vain as all the baseless cases designed to oust Nawaz Sharif from the political sphere of the country stood on lies, the minister said in a message issued by his office.

"Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the three-time prime minister of the country, has been subjected to an injustice. It is imperative for the institutions of justice to step forward and fulfil their role in ensuring justice for him," the minister added.

He further stated that during the PTI regime, the PTI had filed numerous false cases against opposition members, while, in contrast, the PDM government refrained from filing any cases against the PTI in the name of political victimization.

