Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this week

The sources say that Suleman is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah with family from where they will fly and reach Pakistan this Saturday.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2022) Suleman Shehbaz, the son of Prime Minister sshehbaz Sharif, is ready to return to Pakistan by ending his over four years exile in the British capital.

The son of the PM is likely to land in Pakistan on Saturday along with his family.

He fled to London ahead of general elections of 2018 when he was booked in several NAB cases. He was booked in many cases along with his father PM Shehbaz Sharif and brother Hamza.

Other family members were also nominated in the cases.

The National Crime Agency of the UK investigated Suleman Shehbaz and gave him clean chit after two years of investigations in the money laundering case.

According to the the latest reports, Suleman said he was forced to leave Pakistan ass several cases were registered against him and his family members to pave the way for the new political setup. He said that nobody wanted to go into exile by leaving their mother land behind but these were the unfair circumstances which led him to leave the country.