Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) tells the court that no evidence of money laundering or kickbacks has been found during the investigation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2023) A special court in Lahore on Monday acquitted Suleman Shehbaz and other individuals involved in a money laundering case, as per the latest report.

Judge Bakht Behzad of the special central court announced the verdict on the petitions seeking acquittal filed by Suleman Shehbaz and the other accused.

Previously, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had cleared Suleman Shehbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the other accused of any involvement in the money laundering case.

The special judge of the central court was presiding over the Rs 16 billion money laundering case against Suleman Shehbaz.

The FIA informed the court that no evidence of money laundering or kickbacks was found during the investigation.

The court stated that according to the challan (charge sheet) submitted by the FIA, there is no connection of the accused with the case. Counsel for Salman Shahbaz informed the court that no evidence of money laundering was proven against any of the accused.

Suleman, who had returned to Pakistan, was granted pre-arrest bail in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2020. After four years of exile in London, Suleman Shehbaz surrendered before the high court upon his return to Pakistan on December 11th of the previous year.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz had already been acquitted of money laundering charges.