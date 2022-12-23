Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money laundering case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court has granted interim bail to Suleman Shehbaz against surety bonds of Rs 500,000 and put off further hearing till January 7.

The court also directed that Suleman Shehbaz be included into investigation of the money laundering case against him.

The court directed Suleman Shehbaz to deposit Rs500,000 as surety bonds.

Suleman Shehbaz had moved an application in the court and made FIA and investigation officers as respondents. He submitted that the court needed to fulfill legal procedures before declaring him an absconder.

He also submitted that FIA booked him in the money laundering case without any evidence and informed the court that he did not receive any notice of court hearings and despite that he was declared an absconder without information.

At this, the judge demanded Suleman’s CNIC to which he said that currently he did not have it but assured the court that he would bring it on the next date of hearing.

At this, the court observed that they needed CNIC now and everyone should always have their CNICs with them. The court granted him interim bail and put off further hearing January 7.

As the hearing concluded and Suleman came out of the courtroom he refused to make any comment before the media.

“It is Friday and I don’t want to indulge in any political discussion,” said Suleman while avoiding the media.

Suleman Shehbaz ended his self-exile earlier this month and said that he would face the cases against him.