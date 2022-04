Scholar Suleman Syed Thursday completed his MPhil in Biotechnology from Bacha Khan University Charsadda

Dr Ajmal Khan was his Supervisor while Assistant Professor Dr Haji Khan of University of Swat was his Examiner.