Sultan advises PTI workers to gird lions to jump into July-2021 AJK Polls arena

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) : May 08 (APP):PTI AJK Chief and former Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has advised his party workers to prepare themselves, by now, to participate in the forthcoming general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir, to be held in July this year.

Addressing his party activist on the eve of Iftar dinner hosted in his honour by renowned Kashmiri philanthropist and chief operating officer of local NGO Mughal Foundation Iftikhar Mirza at their recently-uplifted Mughal Foundation Hospital complex here Friday, Sultan asserted that his party would win the elections with a thumping majority under the dynamic leadership of the party's supremo – Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Lambasting the incumbent Prime Minister Farooq Haider-led PML-N AJK government, Barrister Sultan said that corrupt – particularly from amongst the sitting ruling clique and public servants will be netted through a naked accountability process, to be launched by the forthcoming PTI-led government in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Sultan accused the sitting AJK rulers of indulging in massive corruption, malpractices and irregularities digesting the public money as the mother-milk through the unfair means. He blamed that Farooq Haider and his ruling junta were directly responsible of exceptional delay in completion of the construction of much-awaited Rathua Harayam (Mirpur-Islamgarh) bridge on Mangla lake and other mega public welfare projectes including Mirpur Greater water supply and sewerage project, because of the alleged ill-deeds of their corrupt favorites in the bureaucracy, he asserted.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief host Mughal Foundation chief Mirza Iftikhar Ahmed, PTI local stalwarts including Ansar Sarim, Central Deputy Information Secretary PTI AJK, former City Administrator Ch. Mansha, ex Deputy Administrator MCM Chaudhry Muhammad Amjad, Insaf Trade Wing chief Raja Khalid Mahmood, President AJK Private Schools and Colleges Mirza Wajahat Beig and others reposed full confidence in the leadership of Barrister Sultan assuring him of their fullest support to make the PTI victorious with thumping majority in the coming AJK polls.

Illustrious city elders including Haji Muhammad Sabir Mughal, Insaf Traders Wing leaders including Raja Khalid Mahmood, Suhail Shujah, senior journalist Altaf Hamid Rao, Sohrab Ahmed Khan, Ramzan Chughtai, Sajjad Jarral, Rizwan Akram, Kashmir born President of Pakistan Press Club Manchester Arshad Rachayal and others were also present on this occasion.