Sultan Agha Elected Unopposed As Provincial President JUP-Noorani

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Syed Noorul Hasnain Gillani alias Sultan Agha has been elected unopposed as provincial president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani).

A meeting of the provincial cabinet and ulema was conducted here on Saturday at Yakkatoot that was attended by a large number of party workers and members of the elections committee, including Syed Safdar Shah Gillani, Saeed Ahmed Naqshbandi, and Azhar Mehmood Hazarvi.

All the members elected Sultan Agha as provincial president JUP-Noorani unopposed while Awais Ahmed Qadri Advocate as vice president and Yasir Fareed Awan general secretary.

Speaking at the event, Syed Safdar Shah Gillani said that practical steps were needed to solve problems of the people, adding JUP-Noorani was a revolutionary movement that would implement Nizam-e-Mustafa on the path of Khilafat-e-Rashida.

He said the Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal had achieved the dream of a separate country with the help of ulema and the role of ulema was the need of the hour to combat the evil powers. "Our country is rich in natural resources while few anti-state elements were responsible for destroying these resources."The event was also addressed by newly-elected provincial president Sultan Agha who said, "I am grateful to all those who extended their confidence. We will work to unite party workers in the province and follow the paths assigned by the party leadership."

