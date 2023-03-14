Sultan Ali Khowaja assumes charge as IG Motorway Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Sultan Ali Khowaja, PSP, assumed charge as Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) here on Tuesday.

Sultan Ali Khowaja was working as Additional Inspector General Police, South Region in Motorway Police, said a press release.

On his arrival at NHMP Headquarters, he was presented with a Guard of Honor subsequent to which he held meetings with his staff officers.

The new commander pledged his resolve to strengthen the organization for improved public service.

During his illustrious career, he undertook various important assignments. He is considered the most professional police officer.

He lauded the NHMP saying that Motorway Police is a well-reputed force which has to work with more enthusiasm to enhance credibility level at the national and international levels.

He emphasized the commanding officers and field formations to focus on helping culture and courtesy with the commuters.