Sultan Baba gang busted; 17 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The police on Monday arrested motorcycle lifter Sultan Baba gang and recovered 17 stolen motorcycles and spare parts of three from their possession during a crackdown.

The arrested accused were identified as gang leader Sultan alias Baba and Nauman.

According to initial report, the accused used to steal motorcycles from the streets from different areas of the city.

The SP Pothohar appreciated the performance of police team and said that other facilitators of the gang would also be arrested.