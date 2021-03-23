UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sultan Congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi On Senate Election Victory

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 04:31 PM

Sultan congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Jhang Muhammad Ameer Sultan has congratulated Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Miraz Muhammad Afridi for being elected as Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Jhang Muhammad Ameer Sultan has congratulated Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Miraz Muhammad Afridi for being elected as Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

In a statement, he said the opposition was badly defeated in the election of Senate.

He said that the victory of Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi was the success of democracy and transparency.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Democracy Jhang Afridi From Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi to present world prem ..

6 minutes ago

AstraZeneca might rely on 'outdated' data: US agen ..

5 minutes ago

FEATURE - Yoruba People Bid to Draw Nigerian Leade ..

5 minutes ago

US says Turkey is 'long standing, valued ally'

5 minutes ago

Pakistan National Day observed in Turkey

5 minutes ago

Cambodia confirms 35 new COVID-19 cases, total now ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.