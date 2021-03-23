Sultan congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Jhang Muhammad Ameer Sultan has congratulated Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Miraz Muhammad Afridi for being elected as Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman

In a statement, he said the opposition was badly defeated in the election of Senate.

He said that the victory of Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi was the success of democracy and transparency.