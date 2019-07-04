Sultan Golden beats American driver record of reverse speed driving in Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :World fame Sultan Muhammad Khan Golden of Pakistan, a Pakistani motorcar and motorcycle stuntman and jumping specialist Thursday claimed to have created a new world record of reverse driving his car over a speed of 112 kilometer per hours during his practice preparation for the forthcoming Shandur Polo at Saidu Sharif, Swat by breaking the record of American driver of 58.48 kilometers reverse driving.

Sultan Muhammad Khan Golden, hailing from Balochistan province, has the credit of introducing the sport of reverse motorcar jumping and set the world record by reverse jumping of 150 feet over 15 cars, has another distinction of created the most speed reserve driving record of 112 kilometers per hour record.

Talking to APP, the most fame Pakistani stuntman and jumping specialists had setup the world record of jumping over 22 cars covering 249 feet distance in way back 1987, by leaving behind USA's jumper record for jumping 246 feet over cars.

Having things in mind, Sultan Muhammad Khan Golden is going to create three more record during the world famous festivity � Shandur Polo, the world highest altitude polo ground of earth. Sultan intends creating three records and among one is the motorcar reverse distance world record of 800 km traveled in 13 hours and 48 minutes.

The reputed motorcar and motorcycle-jumping specialist Sultan Mohammad Khan Golden is eyeing the motorcar reverse-speed world record set by John Smith of the USA. It is worth mentioning here that Smith had made the record in 1994 by covering 806kms distance, while driving the car in reverse, in 13 hours and 48 minutes.

The preparation for creating more records during Shandur Polo Festival is underway at scenic Swat valley and people around the world would witness Sultan in action with his car jumping.