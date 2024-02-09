Sultan Haider of PML-N wins PP-20 Chakwal election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Sultan Haider Ali Khan of Pakistan Muslim League (N) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-20 Chakwal-I by securing 52450 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, the runner-up was Ali Nasir Khan, an independent candidate who bagged 43250 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained 60.99 percent.