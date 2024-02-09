Sultan Haider wins PP-20 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Candidate, Sultan Haider Ali Khan has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-20, Chakwal-I by securing 52,450 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Ali Nasir Khan who bagged 43,250 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 60.99%.