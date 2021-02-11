Sultan Muhammad de-notified as KP Law Minister

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:08 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday issued a formal notification to de-notify Sultan Muhammad Khan as Law Minister after a video leak showed him allegedly receiving money in exchange of his vote for Senate election 2018.

A notification issued from the Governor's office said Sultan Muhammad Khan has been de-notified as Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights.

It said on his (Sultan Muhammad) de-notification from his respective office, he has ceased to hold the portfolio of provincial minister with immediate effect.

More Stories From Pakistan

