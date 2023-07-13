Open Menu

Sultan Urges Kashmiri Expatriates To Intensify Their Efforts For Kashmir Solution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has urged the Kashmiri expatriates to intensify their efforts at the international level to resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while talking to delegations of Kashmiri migrants from Norway, America and Britain in Islamabad, highlighted the worsening political situation and human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian illegally Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He also expressed concern over the killing of innocent Kashmiris during fake encounters and so-called cordon and search operations in the occupied territory by Indian troops.

