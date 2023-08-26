Sultan urges world to take cognizance of worsening HR situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Saturday urged the international community to take immediate cognizance of the worsening situation of human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to Chairperson of "Be the Merciful", Samira Farrukh here, he said the international community must play its due moral and much needed diplomatic role to stop India's brutality against Kashmiris, particularly Kashmiri women, who have been worst victims of Indian state terrorism.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood said the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are going through a difficult situation.

�He said due to the massive troops' concentration in the region, the Kashmiri women have suffered enormously.

He maintained that the Kashmiris living all over the world should become the voice of the women of occupied Kashmir and expose the violation of human rights perpetrating by India before the world community.

"Women and children in IIOJK are being targeted with pellet guns by the Indian occupation forces," he said, adding that rape is used as a weapon of war against Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces.

He said, despite the relentless suppression, the women of occupied Kashmir have significantly contributed to the ongoing freedom movement while fighting shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri freedom fighters.