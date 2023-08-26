Open Menu

Sultan Urges World To Take Cognizance Of Worsening HR Situation In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Sultan urges world to take cognizance of worsening HR situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Saturday urged the international community to take immediate cognizance of the worsening situation of human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to Chairperson of "Be the Merciful", Samira Farrukh here, he said the international community must play its due moral and much needed diplomatic role to stop India's brutality against Kashmiris, particularly Kashmiri women, who have been worst victims of Indian state terrorism.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood said the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are going through a difficult situation.

�He said due to the massive troops' concentration in the region, the Kashmiri women have suffered enormously.

He maintained that the Kashmiris living all over the world should become the voice of the women of occupied Kashmir and expose the violation of human rights perpetrating by India before the world community.

"Women and children in IIOJK are being targeted with pellet guns by the Indian occupation forces," he said, adding that rape is used as a weapon of war against Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces.

He said, despite the relentless suppression, the women of occupied Kashmir have significantly contributed to the ongoing freedom movement while fighting shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri freedom fighters.

Related Topics

India World Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Moral All Weapon

Recent Stories

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-relate ..

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-related measures in PCB role

8 minutes ago
 Flood waters have gone but horror continues for ch ..

Flood waters have gone but horror continues for children in Pakistan, UNICEF war ..

2 hours ago
 ECP assures to provide level playing field to all ..

ECP assures to provide level playing field to all political parties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee disc ..

UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee discusses enhancing cooperation

12 hours ago
UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centr ..

UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre co-host ‘A Call from Spa ..

12 hours ago
 At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - ..

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

13 hours ago
 NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ..

NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ISS

13 hours ago
 Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under de ..

Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under deceased quota

13 hours ago
 CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservo ..

CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservoirs to cope with water scarcit ..

13 hours ago
 Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony ..

Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan